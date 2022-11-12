TownSquare Capital LLC Has $455,000 Stock Position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Stratasys by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,173,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,980,000 after acquiring an additional 408,157 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Stratasys by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,497,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,411,000 after acquiring an additional 313,233 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Stratasys by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,690,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,911,000 after acquiring an additional 554,963 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Stratasys by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,554,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,906,000 after acquiring an additional 30,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Stratasys by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,398,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,207,000 after acquiring an additional 28,745 shares in the last quarter.

SSYS opened at $13.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day moving average of $17.32. Stratasys Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $34.08.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SSYS shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Stratasys from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair raised Stratasys from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Stratasys to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stratasys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

