TownSquare Capital LLC Acquires 897 Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Sierra Wireless worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 3.6% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,211,369 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,013,000 after purchasing an additional 182,082 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 36.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,761,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,770,000 after acquiring an additional 466,126 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 16.1% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,303,941 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,563,000 after acquiring an additional 180,800 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 1.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 695,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,550,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 273.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 463,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,849,000 after acquiring an additional 339,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWIR shares. StockNews.com cut Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley cut Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.50 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities cut Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sierra Wireless presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.17.

Sierra Wireless Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of SWIR opened at $28.70 on Friday. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $30.97. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.26.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.21. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

