TownSquare Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 245.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QQQM stock opened at $118.46 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $104.62 and a 52-week high of $167.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.72 and a 200-day moving average of $121.15.

