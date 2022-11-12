SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Bought by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 94.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $385.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $352.00 to $344.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $389.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.87.

Insider Activity

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total value of $986,494.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,218.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,278 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total transaction of $698,343.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,271,546.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total value of $986,494.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,218.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,678 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,223 in the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SEDG opened at $288.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.22. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.15 and a 12 month high of $389.71.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

