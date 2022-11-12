Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 120.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $31,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 127.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on MELI. Barclays dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,150.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,317.00.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $974.89 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $600.68 and a one year high of $1,642.61. The company has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.54 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $881.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $835.68.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.25. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

