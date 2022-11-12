Bank of Nova Scotia Has $32.92 Million Stock Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 454.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 576,442 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472,430 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $32,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Coupa Software by 56.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Coupa Software by 10,161.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $71.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Coupa Software from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.15.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $55.22 on Friday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a one year low of $40.29 and a one year high of $233.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.31.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 43.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $39,587.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,543. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coupa Software news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $39,587.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,543. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 3,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $241,029.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,039 shares in the company, valued at $253,851.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,646. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

