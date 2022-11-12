Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,879 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 65,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its position in Ares Capital by 2.1% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 27,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 2.4% during the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 0.8% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 81,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 15.4% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $19.51 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.08.

Ares Capital Increases Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 40.71% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.84%. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ARCC. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,680. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

(Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Further Reading

