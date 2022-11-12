United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $351,299,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,175,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,505,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,947 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1,248.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,474,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,690,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,491 shares during the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $1,186,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,258 shares in the company, valued at $998,701.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UAL. TheStreet upgraded United Airlines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on United Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on United Airlines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded United Airlines to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.85.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $44.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.83. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.54 and a fifty-two week high of $53.12.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.74 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The company’s revenue was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

