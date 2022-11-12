Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 15,268 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,437 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 15,268 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $32,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 111.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 305,151 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,760,000 after purchasing an additional 161,090 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% during the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 57,960 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.4% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 255,412 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $19,512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,847 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 46,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 17.0% during the first quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Starbucks Stock Up 1.2 %

A number of research firms recently commented on SBUX. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.04.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $97.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $111.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.87. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $117.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.28.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 75.18%.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

