CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Position Lifted by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management lifted its position in shares of CDW by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 2,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of CDW by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CDW shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.00.

CDW Stock Down 0.6 %

CDW Increases Dividend

CDW stock opened at $184.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.36. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $147.91 and a 52 week high of $208.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.28%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

