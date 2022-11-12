Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 369,581 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,548 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $37,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on UHS. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Universal Health Services from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Universal Health Services to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.86.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of UHS opened at $125.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.50 and a 12 month high of $158.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.