Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Position Trimmed by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48,227 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $32,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Caterpillar by 786.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT stock opened at $236.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $123.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.07. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $238.40.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.40.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

