NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in NiSource were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of NiSource by 428.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in NiSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in NiSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in NiSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in NiSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NiSource Price Performance

NiSource stock opened at $25.81 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NiSource Profile

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Edward Jones raised NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on NiSource in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NiSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

