Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Raises Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,261 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,202 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 3.2% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 3.1% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,833 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,096 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citrix Systems Price Performance

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $103.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.08. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.07 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Citrix Systems

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

(Get Rating)

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

See Also

