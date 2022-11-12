Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $424,000 Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in NVR were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,663,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 531.4% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 13,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,575,000 after acquiring an additional 11,261 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $556,546,000 after acquiring an additional 8,789 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 12,262.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,508,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,425,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVR shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,900.00 target price on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,100.00 to $4,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,582.00.

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,202.62, for a total transaction of $4,912,862.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,038,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR stock opened at $4,491.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4,121.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,221.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.94. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,576.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5,982.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

