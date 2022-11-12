Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Increases Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in LKQ were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 395.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in LKQ by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $54.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.41. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $60.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.40.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. LKQ had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

LKQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of LKQ to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $348,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,052,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,427,453.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

