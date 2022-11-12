Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cannell & Co. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 90,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,510,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 14.8% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 5.8% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter valued at $2,425,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter valued at $1,519,000. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

PKG stock opened at $129.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.02. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $110.56 and a 1 year high of $168.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.61.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.02. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PKG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.89.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Stories

