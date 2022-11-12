Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Increases Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 377.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $98.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.32. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.57 and a fifty-two week high of $121.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHRW shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Vertical Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.67.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $365,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

