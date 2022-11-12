Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires 562 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in FMC were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in FMC during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in FMC by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in FMC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in FMC during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in FMC by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $125.55 on Friday. FMC Co. has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $140.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.24 and a 200-day moving average of $113.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.83.

FMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.09.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

