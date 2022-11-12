Prospera Financial Services Inc Decreases Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in CME Group were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,382,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,772 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,292,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,075 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 224.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 992,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,960,000 after purchasing an additional 685,884 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth $145,971,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,847,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,575,330,000 after acquiring an additional 490,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CME opened at $174.25 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.58 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.53.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.42%.

Insider Activity

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,133,310. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 48,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,071.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,511 shares of company stock worth $2,123,186 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.86.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.