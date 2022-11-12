AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $830,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,714,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $1,275,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 21,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,167,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $167.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $158.35 and a one year high of $259.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 72.36%.

AVB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $228.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.45.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

