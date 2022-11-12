Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $448,000 Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 390.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JKHY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.63.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

JKHY stock opened at $174.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.47. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.50 and a fifty-two week high of $212.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.66.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $529.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 39.04%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Stories

