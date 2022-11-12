Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys 527 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Leidos were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 58.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 5.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 29.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $103.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.31 and its 200 day moving average is $99.07. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $111.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $2,718,277.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,689,845.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $2,718,277.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,689,845.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total value of $156,696.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,512.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,907 shares of company stock valued at $3,195,269. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LDOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Leidos from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.29.

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.