Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Increases Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 5,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TYL opened at $324.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.28 and a beta of 0.84. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $281.11 and a fifty-two week high of $557.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Tyler Technologies news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 3,906 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $1,523,925.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,445.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TYL. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $575.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $405.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Tyler Technologies from $585.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $403.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.08.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Articles

