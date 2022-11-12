The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 16.5% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.9% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 63.9% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 43.5% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

NYSE SJM opened at $142.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $119.82 and a 1 year high of $152.16. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.18.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.42. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $1,247,636.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,916 shares in the company, valued at $561,515.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $2,832,768.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,441. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $1,247,636.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,515.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,019 shares of company stock worth $8,995,996 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Articles

