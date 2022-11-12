Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $479,000 Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in AES were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AES. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of AES by 89.9% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AES by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of AES by 9.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 120,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 10,599 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AES by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 401,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of AES by 4.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AES from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AES from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AES in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AES has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

AES Trading Down 0.5 %

AES stock opened at $28.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.11. The AES Co. has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $28.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. AES had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

AES Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. AES’s payout ratio is presently -134.04%.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

