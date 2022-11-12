Kentucky Retirement Systems Increases Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Regency Centers were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,927,000 after acquiring an additional 890,452 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,501,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,456,000 after acquiring an additional 750,120 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 176.4% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 887,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,279,000 after acquiring an additional 566,136 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,793,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,928,000 after acquiring an additional 484,264 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,552,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,252,000 after acquiring an additional 425,589 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $57.50 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.18.

Regency Centers Stock Down 0.7 %

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

Shares of REG stock opened at $65.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.12. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $78.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 94.34%.

About Regency Centers

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.