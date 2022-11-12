Kentucky Retirement Systems Grows Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Etsy were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Etsy by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Etsy by 6.7% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 125.7% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Etsy by 38.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $115.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.34. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 1.71. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $307.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

In related news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $357,291.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,588.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $262,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,488.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $357,291.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,588.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 190,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,653,736 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Etsy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Etsy from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Etsy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Etsy from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

