Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 382 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Assurant were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Assurant by 2.0% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Assurant by 32.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Assurant by 5.4% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Assurant by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Assurant by 19.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AIZ shares. TheStreet cut shares of Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $199.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.20.

Assurant stock opened at $128.15 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $194.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.74%.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

