MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in MarketAxess were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in MarketAxess by 13,385.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the first quarter worth $383,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 9.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,778,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $283.30 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.44 and a 1-year high of $422.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.77.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 34.47%. The business had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MKTX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on MarketAxess from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MarketAxess from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.80.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

