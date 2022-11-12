Kentucky Retirement Systems Grows Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,020,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 67,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,923,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,292,000 after buying an additional 8,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

BIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.00.

NYSE BIO opened at $435.68 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $344.63 and a one year high of $784.39. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $419.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $480.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 5.50.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 215.16%. The business had revenue of $680.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

