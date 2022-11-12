Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $831,000 Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in PTC were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in PTC by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in PTC by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the second quarter worth $1,473,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 36.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total value of $1,004,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,854,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,241,615.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total value of $1,004,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,854,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,241,615.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total value of $11,884,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,191,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,264,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,613 shares of company stock worth $16,886,704 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on PTC from $146.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on PTC in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on PTC from $153.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.38.

PTC stock opened at $131.92 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.55 and a 12-month high of $133.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.87. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 49.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

