Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires 4,128 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 11,731 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 30,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,440,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 26,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of IPG opened at $32.49 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.03%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IPG. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from €35.00 ($35.00) to €33.00 ($33.00) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interpublic Group of Companies

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.