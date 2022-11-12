Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 51.8% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 304.9% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 529.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Wedbush assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.70.

Shares of TAP opened at $51.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.84. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $42.60 and a one year high of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.05.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

