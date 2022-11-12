Kentucky Retirement Systems Increases Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Abiomed were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABMD. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed in the first quarter valued at about $299,619,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Abiomed by 55.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 324,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $107,499,000 after buying an additional 116,400 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Abiomed by 102.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,165,000 after buying an additional 96,366 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Abiomed by 6,034.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 96,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,884,000 after buying an additional 94,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abiomed by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,911,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,626,831,000 after buying an additional 68,353 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total transaction of $379,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,718.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total transaction of $379,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,718.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Marc A. Began sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.71, for a total value of $747,420.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,592.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,044 shares of company stock valued at $2,596,569. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Abiomed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair cut Abiomed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $350.50.

ABMD opened at $373.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $276.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.83. Abiomed, Inc. has a one year low of $219.85 and a one year high of $381.99.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

