Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $760,000 Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 18.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,098,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,893,000 after purchasing an additional 639,019 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,018,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,530,000 after acquiring an additional 317,622 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,625,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,153,000 after acquiring an additional 159,800 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,391,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,293,000 after acquiring an additional 225,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,169,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,043,000 after acquiring an additional 36,736 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $36.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 2.06. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Iac Inc. purchased 141,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.27 per share, with a total value of $4,997,759.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 64,239,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,713,127.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $362,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 331,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,003,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Iac Inc. bought 141,700 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.27 per share, with a total value of $4,997,759.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 64,239,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,713,127.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 447,630 shares of company stock valued at $15,495,284 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also

