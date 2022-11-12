Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,520 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,537,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,381,358,000 after buying an additional 519,620 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,087,879 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $819,685,000 after buying an additional 1,184,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,898,679 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $540,242,000 after buying an additional 394,616 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,585,224 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $450,316,000 after buying an additional 2,883,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,111,869 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $120,938,000 after purchasing an additional 72,447 shares during the last quarter. 39.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on LVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $43.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $48.27.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 46.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

