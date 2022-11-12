Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Henry Schein were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 5.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $78.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.91. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.75 and a 52 week high of $92.68. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.78.

Henry Schein declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Henry Schein to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.67.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

