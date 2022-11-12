Kentucky Retirement Systems Grows Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in WestRock were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WRK. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 382.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in WestRock by 15.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 829,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,009,000 after purchasing an additional 108,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in WestRock by 2.6% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WestRock Price Performance

Shares of WRK opened at $37.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.46. WestRock has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $54.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.37 and its 200-day moving average is $40.49.

WestRock Increases Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 10.42%. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,179.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,849.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $220,111.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,849.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on WestRock from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on WestRock from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on WestRock from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WestRock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.43.

WestRock Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading

