CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 57.5% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 12.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 7.0% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 70.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,726,000 after purchasing an additional 24,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 280.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $143.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $289.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.43. The stock has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.83 and a beta of 1.19.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CrowdStrike from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.00.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,586.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,586.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,751,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,011 shares of company stock worth $18,360,689. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

