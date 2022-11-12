Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,268 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arjuna Capital boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.3% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 22,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 9.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 3.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Trading Down 2.4 %

Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $32.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.10. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $44.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -228.57%.

BEPC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

