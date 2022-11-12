Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 11,194 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 133.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,591 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,194 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Eagle Materials worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXP. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Eagle Materials by 180.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 470,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,390,000 after purchasing an additional 302,625 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 875,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,273,000 after acquiring an additional 250,400 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 1,300.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 241,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,531,000 after acquiring an additional 224,089 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,750,000. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 2,106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 123,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Shares of EXP opened at $133.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.98 and a 12 month high of $169.15. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.29.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 9.17%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXP. Citigroup upped their target price on Eagle Materials to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Eagle Materials from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.11.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

