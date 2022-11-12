Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,807 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vistra by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,604,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,795,000 after buying an additional 1,023,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vistra by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,597,000 after purchasing an additional 534,299 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vistra by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,761,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,192,000 after purchasing an additional 63,431 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vistra by 1.1% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,915,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,542,000 after purchasing an additional 67,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vistra by 2.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,196,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,567,000 after purchasing an additional 97,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vistra from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vistra Stock Performance

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.87 per share, for a total transaction of $238,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 308,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,356,757.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.87 per share, for a total transaction of $238,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 308,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,356,757.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 60,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $1,533,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,138.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $24.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.10. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $19.58 and a twelve month high of $27.39.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $0.193 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -71.84%.

Vistra Profile

(Get Rating)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

