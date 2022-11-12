Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Meritage Homes worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Meritage Homes by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Meritage Homes by 645.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Meritage Homes by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $83.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $62.51 and a 1 year high of $125.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.78.

In other news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $87,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,868.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Meritage Homes from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Meritage Homes from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

