Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.20 Million Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 212.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Black Knight by 2,198.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Black Knight by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Stock Performance

BKI opened at $58.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.00 and a 12-month high of $84.27.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

