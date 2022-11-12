Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 15,355 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,355 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Ryder System worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of R. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 14.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 8.8% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 142.3% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ryder System

In other news, CFO John J. Diez sold 2,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $207,846.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,634,970.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO John J. Diez sold 2,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $207,846.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,634,970.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 11,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $957,545.28. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,523.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,372 shares of company stock worth $9,746,884 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ryder System Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ryder System to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

NYSE:R opened at $88.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.57. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.71 and a 52 week high of $89.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.78.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.29%.

About Ryder System

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

