Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Stock Position Lowered by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the second quarter worth $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cognex by 50.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the first quarter worth $51,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cognex by 45.5% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the first quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CGNX. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cognex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens lowered Cognex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Cognex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cognex from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $51.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.68. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $84.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 21.49%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

