Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 399.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,718 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 30,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,255,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 155,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,705,000 after acquiring an additional 17,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRR OpCo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of RPV stock opened at $81.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.95. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $69.47 and a 12-month high of $88.97.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.