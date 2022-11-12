Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Morningstar by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation raised its position in Morningstar by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 13,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in Morningstar by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Morningstar by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 15,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Morningstar by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 180 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.04, for a total transaction of $43,027.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 12,359,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,386,434.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,560 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,452.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 12,513,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,026,558.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.04, for a total transaction of $43,027.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,359,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,386,434.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,782 shares of company stock valued at $16,576,982. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MORN opened at $245.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.11 and a 1-year high of $350.21.

MORN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners raised shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morningstar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

