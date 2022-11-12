Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Stake Raised by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth about $104,410,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Amdocs by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,499,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,489 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,330,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Amdocs by 10,324.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 552,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,004,000 after purchasing an additional 546,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Amdocs in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,607,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on DOX. Citigroup dropped their target price on Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $82.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.40. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $90.77.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.59%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Stories

